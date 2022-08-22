Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium to host Ohio State vs. Michigan hockey game on Feb. 18

Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium will host 'The Faceoff on the Lake' on Feb. 18.

CLEVELAND — Big-time college hockey is coming to Cleveland.

On Monday, the Haslam Sports Group, Cleveland Browns and Ohio State University announced that FirstEnergy Stadium will host a matchup between the Ohio State and Michigan men's hockey teams. The event, known as "Faceoff on the Lake," will take place on Feb. 18, 2023.

“Haslam Sports Group is dedicated to creating unique, memorable experiences for fans throughout the year, and we are excited to partner with the Ohio State University for Faceoff on the Lake, the first major outdoor hockey game at FirstEnergy Stadium,” HSG Chief Commercial Officer Eric Clouse said in a statement. “It will be an incredible environment for both fans and community programs alike who are passionate about this unparalleled college rivalry. We anticipate this to be a truly special atmosphere.”

Added Buckeyes head coach Steve Rohlik: “This is a great opportunity for our program. We are excited to have the chance to play in a rivalry game outdoors in the home of the Browns. It is an experience that will create memories for a lifetime.”

Season ticket holders of the Browns and Columbus Crew, as well as Browns wait list members, will receive special access to tickets to the event beginning on Monday, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets for the general public will officially go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Those interested in more information, including suite, premium hospitality and group offerings, can contact Browns membership services now through tickets@clevelandbrowns.com or 440-891-5050.