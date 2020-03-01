Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young announced Friday that he will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft.
Young is expected to be a top pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He made the announcement in a tweet posted Friday.
In the 2019 season, Young led the nation in sacks (16.5), sacks per game (1.50) and sack yards (117).
Young’s 2019 season accolades include:
- Big Ten Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year
- Big Ten Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year
- Chicago Tribune Silver Football Award winner
- First Team All-Big Ten
- Ted Hendricks Award winner
- Nagurski Trophy winner
Young also received a two-game suspension this season after the NCAA determined he took a personal loan from a family friend. He reportedly repaid the loan, which was used to help fly his girlfriend to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
