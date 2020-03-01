Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young announced Friday that he will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

Young is expected to be a top pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He made the announcement in a tweet posted Friday.

In the 2019 season, Young led the nation in sacks (16.5), sacks per game (1.50) and sack yards (117).

Young’s 2019 season accolades include:

Big Ten Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year

Big Ten Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year

Chicago Tribune Silver Football Award winner

First Team All-Big Ten

Ted Hendricks Award winner

Nagurski Trophy winner

Young also received a two-game suspension this season after the NCAA determined he took a personal loan from a family friend. He reportedly repaid the loan, which was used to help fly his girlfriend to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

