Boca Raton Bowl preview: Toledo vs. Liberty

The MAC champion Rockets are looking to add one more win to their 2022 season. Kickoff is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The University of Toledo football team had its fair share of ups and downs this season, but it has the chance to tie a bow around 2022 in the form of a Boca Raton Bowl victory.

UT (8-5, 5-3 MAC) earned a bowl trip to Florida by beating Ohio 17-7 in the Mid-American Conference championship game on Dec. 3. It was the program's first MAC title since 2017 and likely made many fans forget about finishing the regular season with back-to-back losses.

Liberty (8-4) is seeking its fourth straight bowl victory. Hugh Freeze left as head coach earlier this month to accept the job at Auburn.

Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell was hired to replace Freeze, but has not been part of bowl preparations. Co-defensive coordinator Josh Aldridge is serving as interim head coach and will be on the sidelines for the game.

THE BASICS

What: Boca Raton Bowl - Toledo vs. Liberty

Where: FAU Stadium - Boca Raton, Fla.

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Anish Shroff and Tim Hasselbeck

Line: Toledo -3.5 (as of Monday)

Payout: $900,000

All-time series: UT leads 3-0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

TOLEDO

Quarterback DeQuan Finn: 172-291 (59.1%), 2,127 yards, 22 touchdowns, 12 interceptions; 113 carries, 608 yards, eight touchdowns.

Wide receiver Jerjuan Newton: 48 catches, 788 yards, nine touchdowns.

Cornerback Quinyon Mitchell: 25 tackles, five interceptions, 19 passes defended.

Linebacker Jamal Hines: 21 tackles, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble.

LIBERTY

Wide receiver Demario Douglas: 73 catches, 977 yards, six touchdowns.

Wide receiver Noah Frith: 25 catches, 444 yards, one touchdown.

Defensive end Durrell Johnson: 32 tackles, eight sacks, one forced fumble, one interception.

Safety Robert Rahimi: 22 tackles, five interceptions, one fumble recovered.

RECENT UT BOWL HISTORY

2021 Bahamas Bowl vs. Middle Tennessee - L, 34-21

2018 Bahamas Bowl vs. Florida International - L, 35-32

2017 Dollar General Bowl vs. Appalachian State - L, 34-0

2016 Camellia Bowl vs. Appalachian State - L, 31-28

2015 Boca Raton Bowl vs. Temple - W, 32-17

2014 GoDaddy Bowl vs Arkansas State - W, 63-44

2012 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs. Utah State - L, 41-15

2011 Military Bowl vs. Air Force - W, 42-41

2010 Little Caesars Pizza Bowl vs. Florida International - L, 34-32