Big Ten presidents to decide on future of 2020 football season on Tuesday

According to ESPN, Big Ten presidents will vote on the future of the conference's 2020 football season on Tuesday.

On Monday, The Detroit Free Press that the Big Ten had voted to cancel its 2020 college football season amid concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19).

But it appears a final decision regarding the fate of the league's 2020 campaign has yet to be made.

According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach, the Big Ten's university presidents are scheduled to meet at 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning. At that meeting, the presidents are expected to hold a vote regarding the upcoming football season, with options including "pushing back the season to Sept. 26, or postponing it until the spring, with the hopes the virus trends improve by then."

Per Schlabach, the Big Ten athletic directors met on Monday and aren't prepared to cancel the 2020 campaign just yet.

The Big Ten's highly anticipated Tuesday meeting comes two days after ESPN reported that the conference's presidents met on Saturday and appeared poised to pull the plug on the 2020 season. Amid reports regarding the uncertainty of a fall college football season nationwide, several star players took to social media to share their desire to play, as well as requests to help make a safe season happen.