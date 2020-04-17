BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University men's basketball announced on Friday that they will play at West Virginia in the 2020-21 season.

The game will take place on November 20 during the Falcons non-conference schedule.

"As our program has progressed, we have increased the level of competition we've scheduled," said head coach Michael Huger. "Playing programs like St. John's, VCU, LSU, Cincinnati, Western Kentucky and Nevada have all been great measuring sticks for our team. For the upcoming season, we will continue to do the same. One of our marquee non-conference matchups will be at West Virginia University. The Mountaineers are traditionally one of the toughest teams in the country and will return a strong nucleus of players."

Early predictions estimate that West Virginia will be a top-25 team heading into the 2020-21 campaign, strengthening the schedule for the Falcons.

"Facing off against a top-25 team will be a great early-season test for our squad. While every game is important, games against top-25 programs help expand and grow the national brand of Bowling Green basketball," said Huger.

RELATED: Justin Turner chooses to return to BGSU for senior year

RELATED: Toledo men's basketball to play at Michigan State in 2020-21 season



