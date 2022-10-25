BGSU hires Derek van der Merwe as new athletic director

van der Merwe spent the previous five years as associate AD at the University of Arizona.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University announced Tuesday it has hired Derek van der Merwe to lead the school's athletic department.

van der Merwe served as University of Arizona deputy athletic director for the past five years. He takes over for Bob Moosbrugger, who was fired in August.

BGSU introduced van der Merwe at a news conference Tuesday morning. According to his online Arizona biography, he worked on the "day-to-day internal management of the department and chief financial officer duties."

"I truly appreciate this awesome opportunity to join this community," van der Merwe said. "I know the moment I'm standing here in Bowling Green is a journey that has brought me to this great institution. I know your history, I know your legacy. I know the great honor and great opportunity that comes with being here."

van der Merwe has plenty of experience in the Mid-American Conference. The South African played offensive lineman for the Central Michigan University football team in the early 1990s before working in the athletic department from 1997-2013.

In June 2013, Austin Peay State University hired van der Merwe as athletic director. He stepped down in 2015 to become the school's vice president for advancement, communication and strategic initiatives.

Arizona hired van der Merwe in 2018.

van der Merwe is married to Stephanie Paris, a former college softball player and coach. They have four children.