BGSU signs football coach Scot Loeffler to extension

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University announced Thursday it has agreed to a contract extension with head football coach Scot Loeffler.

Loeffler, who is entering his fifth season leading the Falcons, is now under contract through 2025. He will earn a base salary of $560,000 this year, $580,000 in 2024 and $600,000 in 2025.

BGSU had its best season under Loeffler in 2022, going 6-7 (5-3 MAC) and earning a trip to the Quick Lane Bowl.

“I am excited to partner with Scot Loeffler to continue the process of building this program,” BGSU athletic director Derek van der Merwe said. “Scot has done what he said he was going to do - build a program the right way. BGSU football has had some monumental wins in the last few years, including two important wins coming against our rival Toledo. This contract extension is a commitment to Scot, his vision, and the culture he is building in this program. I am looking forward to working with him to move this program forward.”

Loeffler beat rival Toledo for the second time in his tenure last season. He is just the second BGSU coach since 1991 to top UT twice in his first four attempts.

“My staff and family are excited to continue our plan at BGSU,” Loeffler said. “Our staff and players have worked extremely hard on a very big rebuild project. All of us are ready to take the next steps with this program. We appreciate all the support of Dr. Rogers, Derek van der Merwe, the athletic department, the faculty, the community, the fans and the former BGSU players. We will work relentlessly to take the next steps in our program.”

The Falcons wrapped up spring practice March 3. They open the 2023 season at Liberty on Sept. 2.