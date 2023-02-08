Bowling Green Falcons, Toledo Rockets kick off Day One of fall football practice

Both teams will start the season on the road Sept. 2.

OHIO, USA — Two weeks ago, the Mid-American Conference football season officially kicked off in Detroit with media days.

On Wednesday, Bowling Green and Toledo football took the talking to the field as both programs opened up fall camp in preparation for Week One of the season.

At the Glass Bowl, the defending MAC Champs got back into the swing of things with a split session. Familiar faces returned with the Rockets possessing seven All-MAC selections from a year ago.

Some freshmen got their chance as well, including recent Perrysburg grad Connor Walendzak back out receiving reps after taking part in spring ball. Another local player, Emilio Duran of Ottawa Hills, is also competing. He'll look to solidify a starting specialist job early, following the loss of Toledo's kicker and punter from 2022.

Despite the excitement surrounding the program, Rockets head coach Jason Candle understands there's still a lot of practice time standing in the way before the team's season opener.

"I think everybody in the country is going through the same thing today, excited to be back and on the field in a full team setting where you can actually coach football and do what you have to do," Candle said. "We have a veteran team who understands the importance of great practice and putting together good days, so we're looking forward to that."

Toledo will open the season at Illinois with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 2.

A short trip down Interstate 75, the BGSU Falcons also reported for duty outside Doyt Perry Stadium on Wednesday morning. Bowling Green is coming off their most successful campaign under head coach Scot Loeffler with a 6-7 record featuring a win over Toledo and a bowl appearance.

Throughout the spring and summer, he's been adamant that consistency will prove key in determining the success of 2023.

Both sides of the ball showed flashes throughout BGSU's opening practice which included the return of running back Terion Stewart. The Sandusky High School alum missed all of last year after not being enrolled with the university.

A big piece back for the Falcons and Loeffler, who spoke with WTOL 11 following Day One of practice.

"At the end, defensively we played pretty well," Loeffler said. "Being the head coach there's always a positive, but you never walk out happy. It was a good practice though."

Bowling Green will make a trip to Liberty on Sept. 2 for a 12 p.m. kickoff to begin the season.