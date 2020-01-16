In the early 2000s Clyde’s Cancer cluster started to come to light. In the years to follow, many lost their battles with cancer. One survivor has made it his mission to help kids going through their battles.

Chase Berger was the fourth kid diagnosed in Clyde’s Cancer cluster. Dozens more followed.

At age four he was life-flighted to Cleveland Clinic. Doctors found Rhabdomyosarcoma, cancer in the soft tissue under his eye.

Chase was one of the lucky ones, friends of his didn’t survive their cancer battles. Now at 18 years old, he’s helping those who are going through the same things he did. This Saturday he is hosting a benefit for 11-year old Isaac’s. Isaac is battling kidney cancer for the fourth time.

Berger was on Clyde’s state championship team, but that moment doesn’t compare to the feeling of helping Isaac.

The benefit is Saturday January 18th at Clyde’s VFW hall from 4-9 o’clock. All the money raised will go to Isaac’s family to cover their costly medical bills.

BENEFIT INFORMATION:

Saturday, Jan. 18 at Clyde's VFW Hall on Maple Street.

4 p.m. to 9 .p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

For more information on how to donate visit the benefit Facebook page: Chase Berger's Childhood Cancer Survivor Event.