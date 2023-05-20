Former Cleveland Browns QB Bernie Kosar opens up about CTE, remembers Jim Browns' legacy at 2023 Cleveland Marathon

Former Cleveland Browns QB Bernie Kosar was walking with the Concussion Legacy Foundation to raise awareness for CTE.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — Former Cleveland Browns QB Bernie Kosar was among thousands who took to the streets of downtown Cleveland to compete in various races during the 2023 Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon weekend.

3News' Kierra Cotton caught up with Kosar following the 5K on Saturday morning, where he was walking with the Concussion Legacy Foundation to raise awareness for CTE.

Following the race, he remembered Jim Brown, one of the top NFL of all time, who passed away on Thursday night at the age of 87.

"We went by the Cleveland Browns Stadium and by the Jim Brown statue, and I have to give a shoutout to not only the greatest Cleveland Brown, but a mentor and friend of mine and all of us ex-Browns and just love each other," said Kosar.

The death of Brown was confirmed on Instagram by his wife, Monique, on Friday afternoon. "It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of Jim Brown. He passed away peacefully last night at our L.A. home. To the world, he was an activist, actor, and football star. To our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken," she wrote.

The Concussion Legacy Foundation works to try to end CTE, the brain disease found in hundreds of former football players. Kosar joined the Concussion Legacy Foundation to raise money and awareness about the disease.

"I am super proud to have finished the race and still have a genuine smile in front of me as a guy that probably has traumatic brain injuries and, unfortunately, is probably trending in this direction," said Kosar.

The Concussion Legacy Foundation raised over $340,000 so far during the END CTE campaign. More information on the Concussion Legacy Foundation can be found HERE.