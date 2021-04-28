Clay names new boys and girls basketball coaches

Joel Visser will be leading the boys basketball team and Keith Kennedy will be at the helm for the girls basketball program.

OREGON, Ohio — Clay High School has named Joel Visser the new boys basketball coach and Keith Kennedy the new girls basketball coach.

Visser comes to the Eagles with eight years as a varsity head coach, most recently as the head coach of Swanton where he spent the past four seasons, and previously a head coach at Tippecanoe High School.

During his four years at the helm for the Bulldogs, Visser compiled a record of 43-51, leading them to three consecutive seasons with double-digit wins.

“We are excited about what Joel brings to the table,” said Clay Athletic Director Mark Beach. “He is a young, energetic, experienced head coach who has gone through the trials and tribulations of a systemic rebuild and has demonstrated the ability to change cultures and turn struggling programs into competitive ones. We are confident that Joel brings a level of detail, structure, and professionalism that our boys basketball program requires in order to be successful."

Visser is also a graduate of the University of Toledo where he played baseball for the Rockets for four years.

Kennedy takes over the girls basketball program at Clay where he has spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach.

He has organized and managed youth programs for both basketball and baseball in Oregon for over 10 years and has also coached three years at the junior high level.

“Keith brings tremendous passion for the Oregon community,” said Beach. “He has built a strong network in the community and has been a leading force in the redevelopment of our feeder systems. We think his energy and level of commitment to the girls basketball program will breathe new life into the program."