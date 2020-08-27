x
Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

We are READY for some football - Classic Cleveland Browns games start Sunday

Tune in to WTOL 11 to catch Browns classics starting at noon this Sunday.
Credit: WTOL
Catch classic Browns games starting at noon on Aug. 30.

TOLEDO, Ohio — We've been waiting all summer, and while NFL season is getting nearer, we are ready to reminisce with some classic Cleveland Browns football games, starting this Sunday. 

You can catch the highlights from the 2002 Browns vs. Falcons matchup starting at noon, followed by Browns vs. Giants from 2008 at 3 p.m.

Can't remember who won or what happened from those years? Even better - it'll be just like a new game for you. Can't quite recall which of the long roster of Cleveland QBs you'll be seeing? We're having a hard time too. 

Tune in this Sunday to watch history repeat itself and get hyped for this season's Cleveland Browns team on WTOL 11 - Toledo's Dawg Pound!

