BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — We first introduced you to CJ Layne about two years ago. He's a swimmer at Bowling Green High School. He went through a traumatic injury as a kid that slowed him down but couldn't keep him away from the pool. As a 13-year-old, he had to re-learn how to walk and talk. Fast forward a few years, and he's now become a dominant force at the state level.

CJ Layne will leave Bowling Green high school as one of the most successful swimmers in school history.

The four time state qualifier, has won two state championships, has a state record time in the 100 breast stroke, and will head to swim at the University of Kentucky in the fall, but before he heads to college, he has one more go around at the state meet.

"I think I will swim even faster this year than I did last year because there is a huge weight off my shoulders with colleges," said Layne. "I think I am more prepared this year than I have been in previous years."

His experience in the state meet the last three times gives him a lot of confidence. He knows what to expect and how to handle his nerves.

"There are always nerves at the state meet but they are all good nerves at this point. Its not overwhelming anymore." said Layne.

The expectations are high but his goals are simple.

"I just want to swim even faster than I have before, have fun doing it, and do the best I can." said Layne