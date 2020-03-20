TOLEDO, Ohio — Former Whitmer Panther Chris Wormley was traded from Baltimore to Pittsburgh on Friday.

The defensive lineman spent the past two seasons with the Ravens after being drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Wormley will be sent to the Steelers with a 2021 seventh-round pick and the Ravens receive a 2021 fifth-round pick.

The defensive end played in all 16 games for Baltimore last season, starting seven of them. In the 2019-20 campaign, Wormley was responsible for 1.5 sacks, 10 quarterback pressures and 33 combined tackles.

RELATED: Golfers hit the greens as courses take extra precautions due to coronavirus

RELATED: Rogers sophomore receives surprise reward for stopping a bully