COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State defensive end Chase Young was named as the Big Ten Conference's Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday.
Along with the top overall defensive award, Young was also named the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year as well as first-team honors by the coaches and the media.
Joining him on the coaches-first team includes linebacker Malik Harrison, safety Jordan Fuller and cornerback Jeff Okudah.
Additionally, cornerback Damon Arnette was named to the coaches second team and defensive tackle Davon Hamilton and cornerback Shaun Wade landed on the third team.
The media first team included Young, Fuller and Okudah, Harrison and Arnette on the second team and Hamilton and Wade on the third team.
Head coach Ryan Day was named Dave McClain Coach of the Year as selected by conference media.
Dave McClain Coach of the Year
Ryan Day
Nagurski–Woodson Defensive Player of the Year
Chase Young
Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year
Chase Young
Coaches All-Big Ten Defense teams
First Team
Chase Young
Malik Harrison
Jordan Fuller
Jeff Okudah
Second Team
Damon Arnette
Third Team
Davon Hamilton
Shaun Wade
Media All-Big Ten Defense teams
First Team
Chase Young
Jordan Fuller
Jeff Okudah
Second Team
Malik Harrison
Damon Arnette
Third Team
Davon Hamilton
Shaun Wade
Coaches All-Big Ten Special Teams
Third Team
Blake Haubeil
Media All-Big Ten Special Teams
Third Team
Blake Haubeil
