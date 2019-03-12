COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State defensive end Chase Young was named as the Big Ten Conference's Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Along with the top overall defensive award, Young was also named the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year as well as first-team honors by the coaches and the media.

Joining him on the coaches-first team includes linebacker Malik Harrison, safety Jordan Fuller and cornerback Jeff Okudah.

Additionally, cornerback Damon Arnette was named to the coaches second team and defensive tackle Davon Hamilton and cornerback Shaun Wade landed on the third team.

The media first team included Young, Fuller and Okudah, Harrison and Arnette on the second team and Hamilton and Wade on the third team.

Head coach Ryan Day was named Dave McClain Coach of the Year as selected by conference media.

Dave McClain Coach of the Year

Ryan Day

Nagurski–Woodson Defensive Player of the Year

Chase Young

Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year

Chase Young

Coaches All-Big Ten Defense teams

First Team

Chase Young

Malik Harrison

Jordan Fuller

Jeff Okudah

Second Team

Damon Arnette

Third Team

Davon Hamilton

Shaun Wade

Media All-Big Ten Defense teams

First Team

Chase Young

Jordan Fuller

Jeff Okudah

Second Team

Malik Harrison

Damon Arnette

Third Team

Davon Hamilton

Shaun Wade

Coaches All-Big Ten Special Teams

Third Team

Blake Haubeil

Media All-Big Ten Special Teams

Third Team

Blake Haubeil

RELATED: 3 things to watch for: Cleveland Browns renew rivalry with Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field

RELATED: WTOL reporter’s exchange with Michigan coach goes viral

RELATED: No. 2 Ohio State beats No. 10 Michigan 56-27 for record run