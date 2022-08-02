Central Catholic's Micah Thames carrying on family tradition

Micah's dad, Craig, is the University of Toledo's second all-time leading scorer and is in the Toledo Rockets Hall of Fame, but Micah is making a name for himself.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Back in the day, Craig Thames was the big man on campus at the University of Toledo.

He finished his career second on Toledo’s all-time leading scorer list. But now Craig is watching another Thames drain buckets: his son Micah.

"People nowadays, they look for size, 6'5", 6'6". You can't teach size," said Craig Thames. "Micah being six foot and I was pretty much the same size playing in high school and college. I just tell him it doesn't matter how tall you are, how small you are, it's just about your heart. You go out there and play and put yourself in positions on the court where you're going to be successful."

"He's just always told me to go out there and play as scrappy as you can," said Micah. "There's obviously going to be taller people but always just play harder than your opponent."

Craig and Micah have different playing styles but basketball is the topic of conversation around the dinner table. Craig is pretty humble when it comes to his accolades but it gets brought up from time to time.

"Every time I would go somewhere with my dad, like to a Toledo Rockets game or a high school game, they'll be like, 'Oh, Craig this is your son? Your dad was so good back then. He had crazy bounce,'" said Micah.

"You can be a star in high school, it doesn't mean you're going to be a star at the next level in college," said Craig. "I was lucky enough to continue to be really good when I got to college."