Fresh off state championship, Central Catholic football players transition to basketball

With the Fighting Irish's success on the football field comes challenges on the hardwood. The basketball team practiced in full for the first time this week.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Central Catholic’s football team won a state championship last Thursday night, and they’re used to making deep playoff runs.

But with that success on the football field, comes some challenges on the basketball court.

For the hoops coach Mike Floyd, that’s a good problem to have.

It’s early December and the Irish basketball team is practicing together as a full team this week for the very first time.

"It's frustrating, but it's also exciting," said Floyd. "Them winning the state championship is awesome for the school, it's awesome for the program and it helps our program too. Obviously, you wish you could get started right when everyone else does."

There are five football players that also play on the basketball team. One of those is quarterback Ty’Waun Clark. He’s hoping that winning mindset will carry over to the hardwood.

"Me winning a ring should motivate these boys on the court. 'If he can do it, we can do it on the basketball court too,'" said Clark.

Bucky Bishop is a four-sport athlete, playing both soccer and football in the fall. He’s now playing basketball and when the winter ends, he will jump right in to baseball.

But for now, he’s completely focused on being ready for Saturday’s season-opener against Akron St. Vincent St. Mary.

"As a competitor and as an athlete, you love it. You don't really want the downtime, you want to keep playing," said Bishop. "On Saturday, we got a big test and there's nothing better to look forward to."

The school has taken time to recognize their accomplishments on the football field. Now, the hard work to be ready for a brand new sport begins.

"We certainly enjoyed that on Thursday night and we really got to celebrate on Saturday with the whole community which is a really cool thing," said Bishop. "Sunday, you were kind of like, 'Let's get back to business.' All the football guys came back down and we're having fun getting back together."