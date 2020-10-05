TOLEDO, Ohio — Finding that perfect Mother’s Day gift can be tough. What do you get for that special person that has given you so much?

The present one local football player gave to his mom was priceless and perfect.

Jalen Riven is a junior on Central Catholic’s football team. Like most kids, he wanted to find the perfect Mother’s Day gift. A balloon was a great start. But he wanted to do something big. A surprise.

Hiding around the corner waiting for her to come home from church, pacing back and forth with nerves. Then it was time for the surprise.

Jalen had a handful of division one offers before he could tell the world his commitment, he had to tell his mom first.

Jalen will be a Toledo Rocket. A perfect mother’s day surprise.

“I was like huh? What? He’s standing there with his balloon and the University of Toledo bag, I had no clue what was happening. Then I saw the camera and I was like, 'oh no, somethings happening'. He said 'mom happy Mother’s Day, I’m committing to the University of Toledo',” said Shannon Riven

“I felt like I had to add some jazz to it to make it special. It would have just been any other day but it was Mother’s Day, so just to show my appreciation for her. It means the world to me because we’ve been through so much together. To make her happy and proud was very special," said Jalen Riven.

A very proud mom that will soon be wearing midnight blue and gold in the Glass Bowl.

