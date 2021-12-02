Carey football eyeing first state championship since 1975

The Blue Devils are playing in the D-VI state championship against Coldwater from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton at 3 p.m.

CAREY, Ohio — As the calendar flips from November to December, most schools turn their attention to basketball or wrestling.

For Carey, their football team is going strong. The Blue Devils will play in the state championship Saturday and the guys can't wait.

"I think it's the attitude and swagger we bring. You guys know what we are going to do and we are still going to do it anyway," said senior quarterback Derek Lonsway. "It means the world. I know all eyes are on me and I have to lead by example."

"I had people stopping me who I didn't even know knew me telling me I did good," said senior running back Jordan Vallejo. "It means everything to us having the whole town behind us. We want to bring it home from them."

This is Carey's first appearance in the title game since 1975, when they won it all. This community has wrapped its arms around this team and the Carey faithful will be out in full force in Canton.

"The love for the community is awesome," said Lonsway. "The love and support that we are getting from everyone in the community is awesome."

The Blue Devils had a turning point early in their season. A moment they knew they had something special.

"It was the second half of week two against Galion. We put up 28 unanswered points. That's when I knew," said Vallejo.

"We just kept going power and the crowd got into it. From that point on we figured out who we were as a football team," said Lonsway.