Carey beat Coldwater 26-14 in the championship game.

CANTON, Ohio — It’s been almost half a century since the Carey Blue Devils football team hoisted the state championship trophy.

But that all changed on Saturday afternoon in Canton.

The pride of Carey beat Coldwater 26-14 to win the D-VI State Championship game.

It’s their first football state title since 1975.

The Carey community has wrapped its arms around the team as it made its championship run and were in full force at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.