Buffalo Wild Wings has a new experience to offer.

And it could pave the way for in-restaurant sports betting.

On Thursday, the national bar and restaurant chain announced that it has teamed with MGM Resorts for a multiyear partnership that will see its sports betting venture, Roar Digital, offer sports gaming experiences at a national scale. Beginning on Thursday, users of Buffalo Wild Wings' 'Blazin Rewards' app will be able to participate in a free game called Picks and Props, in which users will be able to win prizes for making predictions for the NFL's upcoming slate of games.

According to Darren Rovell of the Action Sports Network, while Buffalo Wild Wings won't be offering sports betting kiosks -- at least not yet -- the partnership could pave the way for in-restaurant gambling in states where sports betting is legal.

In addition to the new app features, the partnership is expected to spawn collaborations inside MGM properties and sportsbooks. According to a press release, a new Buffalo Wild Wings sports bar slated to open at Mandalay Bay in 2020, adjacent to Las Vegas' new football stadium, which will be the home of the Raiders.

"Our partnership with Buffalo Wild Wings is an important development in MGM and Roar's position as the leader in sports entertainment and betting," said MGM Resorts Chairman and CEO Jim Murren. "With more than 1,200 sports bars across the country, Buffalo Wild Wings is firmly established as a 'go-to' venue for sports viewing in all of its markets. Adding access to MGM's world-class properties and the BetMGM mobile app will create unique customer experiences and redefine how fans enjoy sports."

"As the largest sports bar in the country, Buffalo Wild Wings has the opportunity to pioneer sports gaming experiences for fans, and we are taking the first critical step on that journey through our partnership with BetMGM," said Lyle Tick, President, Buffalo Wild Wings. "This is a landmark relationship between two preeminent experience brands that puts us in a position to innovate the current sports watching experience to bring the best of sports gaming to our guests."