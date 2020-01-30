SYLVANIA, Ohio — Northview hockey is one of the top teams in the state. This past weekend they beat St. Johns 5-2. Braiden Otersen was a big part of that win. Making him our athlete of the week.

Braiden Otersen’s first goal of the night tied up the game at one a piece. Luckily for the Wildcats he wasn’t done. Just minutes later he buried another one.

“You don’t expect that to happen from a guy like me. I’m the guy that goes and gets the puck to make the play, but Griffin and Crandall saw me on the ice and I was the one to put it in.” said Braiden Otersen.

“It was everything. They took a quick lead on us and to answer right back a few minutes later not only with the game tying goal but then to jump out there next shift and give us the lead. WE never looked back after that and it was a huge spark we absolutely needed.” Said Head Coach Steve Elliot.

It’s Braiden’s first year on varsity but with the way he’s been playing you wouldn’t know it.

“He is a success story for us. He started on JV and proved to some of these younger kids you can come off of that and make an impact.” Said Elliot. We had a big group of senior forwards. Many years he would have been up with us. He worked hard on his craft, showed up here knowing we were going to need him and provided a big spark for us Saturday night.”

Braiden might not be the biggest guy out their but he makes up for it with his speed and grit. That is what made those two huge goals possible.

“Playing high school you want to be one of the bigger guys but I’m one of the smaller guys so I try to excel with my speed to level it off.” Said Otersen.

“The attitude and the effort that you saw Saturday night is what he brings to our practice. He’s a little water bug giving people problems with his attitude and his effort. He’s been great for us.” Said Elliot

Braiden Otersen of Northview hockey is our athlete of the week.