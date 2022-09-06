Central Catholic's Braden Awls commits to Toledo for football

The 3-star defensive back for the Irish chose to stay home to play his college football with the Rockets.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Central Catholic's Braden Awls has decided to stay home to continue his football career, committing to play football at the University of Toledo.

The 3-star defensive back for the Irish chose the Rockets over 20 other Division-I schools, including offers from other Mid-American Conference programs, Ivy League schools such as Harvard and Yale, and others.

Awls shined in Central Catholic's playoff win in 2021 over St. John's with two pick-sixes.

"Just talking with my family and Coach (Greg) Dempsey, I felt it was just best for us and it worked out," said Awls. "I'm very close with the staff. I love everything about Toledo. I just thought it was best for me and my family so I decided to make the decision after practice today (Wednesday).