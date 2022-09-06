x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Central Catholic's Braden Awls commits to Toledo for football

The 3-star defensive back for the Irish chose to stay home to play his college football with the Rockets.

More Videos

TOLEDO, Ohio — Central Catholic's Braden Awls has decided to stay home to continue his football career, committing to play football at the University of Toledo.

The 3-star defensive back for the Irish chose the Rockets over 20 other Division-I schools, including offers from other Mid-American Conference programs, Ivy League schools such as Harvard and Yale, and others.

Awls shined in Central Catholic's playoff win in 2021 over St. John's with two pick-sixes.

"Just talking with my family and Coach (Greg) Dempsey, I felt it was just best for us and it worked out," said Awls. "I'm very close with the staff. I love everything about Toledo. I just thought it was best for me and my family so I decided to make the decision after practice today (Wednesday).

Awls will close out his high school career with Central Catholic next season and graduate in 2023 before joining Toledo.

Related Articles