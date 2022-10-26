Toledo's Jared Anderson to fight at Madison Square Garden in December

Anderson, 12-0 with 12 knockouts, will be part of the card on ESPN immediately following the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Dec. 10.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Undefeated Toledo heavyweight boxer Jared "The Real Big Baby" Anderson is returning to the ring in December in New York City.

Anderson, who is 12-0 with 12 knockouts, will fight Jerry "Slugger" Forrest Dec. 10 at Madison Square Garden on ESPN. The card will begin at 9 p.m. following the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Anderson last fought in August when he knocked out Serbian Miljian Rovcanin.

“I’m happy to finally be getting a step-up fight,” Anderson said. “Hopefully, this solidifies my place as a contender and confirms that I’m not a prospect anymore."

Anderson, 22, stands 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds. His stock is still rising after turning professional in 2019 and racking up wins.

Only three of his fights have made it to the third round. He's won his last four matches in the second.

Forrest is 26-5-2 with 20 knockouts. His only stoppage loss came nearly 10 years ago.

“I’m in camp now. I’m excited and motivated to make a big statement. Jared is the up-and-coming fighter, and all the pressure is on him,” Forrest said. "After my last performance, I feel everyone has forgotten how good I am. I’ve been in the ring against top fighters, and I know that I can compete at the top level. The question is, what can he do against an experienced veteran like me? I am coming to send the ‘Big Baby’ home crying after his first loss. This will be a great fight for the fans in attendance at Madison Square Garden and those watching nationally on ESPN.”

The Anderson-Forrest fight will be a 10-round co-feature.