Toledo boxers headline fight card at Glass City Center on Friday

Albert "Prince" Bell headlines the fight night in downtown Toledo at the Glass City Center, formerly known as the SeaGate Centre.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Coming up on Friday night, Toledo native Albert Bell is headlining a fight card loaded with a ton of local fighters.

The fights are taking place at the Glass City Center in downtown Toledo, formerly known as the SeaGate Centre.

Bell is 21-0 as a professional and right now he's a free agent after he fought with Top Rank boxing for seven fights.

This is a great chance to get a fight in front of the hometown crowd, but also a chance for other local guys like Adrian Wilson, Roshawn Jones and others.

Live From Toledo Ohio It’s 𝙁𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙒𝙚𝙚𝙠! 🥳🏆🥊



This Friday April 15, Toledo’s 𝘼𝙡𝙗𝙚𝙧𝙩 𝙋𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝘽𝙚𝙡𝙡 returns home to the Glass City Center to defend his undefeated record of 𝟐𝟏-𝟎. Doors open at 7pm, steaming live on @FiteTV #𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢𝙋𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙚𝘽𝙚𝙡𝙡 pic.twitter.com/bn8zbxM4uA — 𝐀𝐥𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐥 (@AlbertBell419) April 12, 2022

"I'm feeling good. I'm happy where I'm at, top five in the world right now," said Bell. "Before I sign again with someone else, I wanted to stop through the city. I haven't fought here in four years so it's a beautiful thing to get back home at the new Glass City Center. Just fight in front of all my family, friends, supporters and that hometown crowd. I can't wait."