Toledo boxers headline fight card at Glass City Center on Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Coming up on Friday night, Toledo native Albert Bell is headlining a fight card loaded with a ton of local fighters.
The fights are taking place at the Glass City Center in downtown Toledo, formerly known as the SeaGate Centre.
Bell is 21-0 as a professional and right now he's a free agent after he fought with Top Rank boxing for seven fights.
This is a great chance to get a fight in front of the hometown crowd, but also a chance for other local guys like Adrian Wilson, Roshawn Jones and others.
"I'm feeling good. I'm happy where I'm at, top five in the world right now," said Bell. "Before I sign again with someone else, I wanted to stop through the city. I haven't fought here in four years so it's a beautiful thing to get back home at the new Glass City Center. Just fight in front of all my family, friends, supporters and that hometown crowd. I can't wait."
You can purchase tickets to attend the event here.