Boxing

Toledo boxers headline fight card at Glass City Center on Friday

Albert "Prince" Bell headlines the fight night in downtown Toledo at the Glass City Center, formerly known as the SeaGate Centre.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Coming up on Friday night, Toledo native Albert Bell is headlining a fight card loaded with a ton of local fighters.

The fights are taking place at the Glass City Center in downtown Toledo, formerly known as the SeaGate Centre.

Bell is 21-0 as a professional and right now he's a free agent after he fought with Top Rank boxing for seven fights.

This is a great chance to get a fight in front of the hometown crowd, but also a chance for other local guys like Adrian Wilson, Roshawn Jones and others.

"I'm feeling good. I'm happy where I'm at, top five in the world right now," said Bell. "Before I sign again with someone else, I wanted to stop through the city. I haven't fought here in four years so it's a beautiful thing to get back home at the new Glass City Center. Just fight in front of all my family, friends, supporters and that hometown crowd. I can't wait."

You can purchase tickets to attend the event here.

