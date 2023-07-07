Jared Anderson 'likely' to return to the ring Aug. 26

The undefeated heavyweight from Toledo defeated Charles Martin by unanimous decision July 1.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Top heavyweight boxing prospect Jared "Real Big Baby" Anderson is wasting little time getting back in the ring.

According to a Top Rank spokesman, the Toledo-born fighter will "likely" fight again Aug. 26. However his opponent is "very much" up in the air at this time.

It'll be a quick turnaround for Anderson (15-0, 14 KO) after outlasting "Prince" Charles Martin last Saturday in front of more than 7,000 hometown fans at the Huntington Center. It was the first time in his professional career Anderson was forced to fight to the final bell.

Top Rank has an event scheduled for Aug. 26 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Catoosa, Okla., just outside Tulsa.

Anderson was originally slated to face Kazakhstan's Zhan Kossobutskiy Saturday. However Top Rank announced just 10 days before the event that Kossobutskiy (19-0, 18 KO) was forced to withdraw due to visa issues.

After his victory Saturday, Anderson said he wants to face "anybody" ranked in the top 10, but didn't call out any fighters by name. Anderson is ranked No. 7 in the WBO's heavyweight rankings.