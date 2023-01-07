Jared Anderson gets new opponent for July 1 Toledo fight

Zhan Kossobutskiy pulled out of the fight due to visa issues. Anderson will now face a former world champion.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Undefeated heavyweight Jared "The Real Big Baby" Anderson has a new opponent just 10 days before his nationally televised homecoming bout.

Anderson (14-0, 14 KOs) was slated to face Kazakhstan's Zhan Kossobutskiy July 1 at the Huntington Center. However Top Rank Boxing announced Wednesday that Kossobutskiy was forced to withdraw due to visa issues.

Anderson -- a Toledo native and Scott High School graduate -- will now fight former IBF heavyweight champion "Prince" Charles Martin.

“We weren’t going to let anything spoil the Toledo party,” Anderson said. “I have a new opponent, but it will be the same outcome.”

Martin (29-3-1, 26 KOs) won the vacant IBF heavyweight title in 2016 by beating Vyacheslav Glazkov. He lost it to Anthony Joshua less than three months later.

“I've always said I will fight anyone, anywhere, anytime," Martin said. "If I have to fight on less than two weeks’ notice to get a big opportunity, so be it. I'm ready. And since I can't get the best guys from my generation to fight me, I'll fight the best guy from the new generation. My goal is to become a two-time heavyweight champion. I have to beat Jared Anderson to accomplish my goal.”

Oddly enough, Martin's last fight was against Toledoan and former U.S. Olympian Devin Vargas in September 2022. Martin won via KO in the fourth round.

Anderson is No. 7 in the WBO heavyweight rankings. Only two of his professional fights have lasted beyond the third round.

Anderson is coming off a victory over George Arias in April. The referee stopped the match after the third round.

Next Saturday will be the first time Anderson has fought in his hometown since turning pro. The card will be broadcast on ESPN starting at 10 p.m.

Tickets are available here.