Bowling Green, Huntington Center to host 2025 Hockey NCAA Regionals

TOLEDO, Ohio — The NCAA announced on Wednesday that Bowling Green State University, in conjunction with the Huntington Center in Downtown Toledo, was awarded the NCAA Hockey Regional Championship in 2025.
BGSU and the Huntington Center will be one of four regional sites for the NCAA hockey championships, being joined by Penn State, North Dakota, and New Hampshire. The Championships will conclude with the finals being held in Las Vegas.
Bidding for 86 of 90 NCAA championships began in August 2019 and more than 3,000 bid applications were submitted. Each sport committee, per division, selected the host sites it believed would provide the ultimate experience for the student-athletes, resulting in more than 450 total championship event sites being awarded.