Bowling Green, Huntington Center to host 2025 Hockey NCAA Regionals

BGSU, in conjunction with the Huntington Center, is one of four sites chosen for the NCAA hockey championships.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The NCAA announced on Wednesday that Bowling Green State University, in conjunction with the Huntington Center in Downtown Toledo, was awarded the NCAA Hockey Regional Championship in 2025.

BGSU and the Huntington Center will be one of four regional sites for the NCAA hockey championships, being joined by Penn State, North Dakota, and New Hampshire. The Championships will conclude with the finals being held in Las Vegas.

The sites for the 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟲 Frozen Fours and DI Men’s Ice Hockey Regionals have been announced!



➡️ https://t.co/pomewEGtSN#FrozenFour #NCAAHost pic.twitter.com/UySRB0h3v5 — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) October 14, 2020