Bowling Green and Toledo men's basketball extend win streaks, stay unbeaten in MAC play

NORTHWEST, Ohio — Bowling Green and Toledo men's basketball sit atop the Mid-American Conference standings, both remaining unbeaten with their wins on Tuesday night.

The Rockets won a thriller on the road against Kent State 84-82 to extend their overall win streak to six games, while the Falcons dominated Central Michigan 90-69 to win their fourth in a row.

Toledo was led by Spencer Littleson who finished with eight three-pointers, one shy of the school record, to finish with 26 points. Meanwhile, Ryan Rollins scored the go-ahead basket in the final minute to secure the win.

"We have a veteran backcourt, we got a lot of guys on this team," said senior guard Spencer Littleson. "Ryan Rollins, Marreon (Jackson), they can both make plays at big times. Seth (Millner Jr.) can make plays whenever. We got a lot of go-to guys down the stretch. We got faith in that so we knew we were going to make big plays at the end."

"I think it's just a team that wants to get better," said Toledo head coach Tod Kowalczyk. "Do I think we could be special? Yes. Do I like this team? Absolutely."

"It's a good win for us. Anytime you win on the road in a fashion like that, it's awesome," said Kowalczyk.

As for Bowling Green, six players scored in double figures in their win over Central Michigan and were led by Justin Turner who scored 17 points.

Turner also moved past Antonio Daniels for fourth-most points in BGSU men's basketball history.

"We're deeper than people think," said Bowling Green head coach Michael Huger. "Josiah Fulcher, Cam Young, Jacob Washington, we have them all coming off the bench and playing well. Hopefully, we can continue to stay healthy."

"I think this year, with our team being a little bit older, it's easier to take things one game at a time," said Bowling Green guard Justin Turner. "When we actually go in and focus on our gameplans and not looking ahead to when we play Toledo, when we play Akron. It's literally next team up, next man up. I think that helps us a lot, and a big one for us is just staying healthy."

Toledo's next game is on Friday against Ohio with a tip-off set for 6:30 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network.