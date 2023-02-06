'A lot of memories' | Blissfield junior makes history, competes in 3rd different state championship in one school year

Royal junior June Miller becomes first student-athlete in school history to complete the trifecta of state appearances in cross country, girls basketball and track.

Example video title will go here for this video

BLISSFIELD, Mich. — On Saturday, the MHSAA Division 3 State Track & Field championships will commence and feature the Blissfield Royals. One of their members is not only competing for a title but an unprecedented mark at the school.

"I've made a lot of great memories with those sports and teams," junior June Miller said.

Many high school student-athletes choose to play multiple sports. Yet few will have accomplished what Miller is about to cross off.

"Stepping into this year, I didn't really have a goal of making it in these three sports," Miller said. "The season starts and it's just you can make it here and then now you go. You just take it one step at a time."

Beginning her fall with a second state appearance in cross country, Miller then turned to the basketball court, where she helped guide the team to the program's first state championship game since 1973.

That left track season as the final hurdle to complete the trifecta.

"I don't really know how to describe it because it's taken a year to get here and then you're looking back at all of the memories that I've had with people," Miller said.

After punching her ticket to the state championship as a sophomore last year in the 800-meter run, Miller's talent once again brought her back as she will compete this weekend on Blissfield's 4x800-meter relay team.

Thus, turning this star Royal into royalty. She becomes the first athlete in program history to participate on the big stage in three different sports, all in the same school year according to Blissfield's athletic department.

What's even more impressive is that neither of those three events are her favorite. Miller also plays soccer.

"I do that with cross country in the fall, playing travel and then school in the spring with track," Miller said. "That also helps with mileage and speed."

This incredible junior campaign is further elevated given the fact she still has another year to compete at the high school level. However, Miller focuses on one final state competition to cap off 2022-23.

"Coming with cross country and basketball together, it's just finish it strong," Miller said. "Make a statement."

June is now on the calendar…June is also about to make history!



The story of one @BlissAthletics athlete who sits on the doorstep of Royalty, comes your way tomorrow night on @WTOL11Toledo pic.twitter.com/Y810BpVk40 — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) June 1, 2023