TOLEDO, Ohio — The third biggest crowd in Savage Arena history packed in to watch Bowling Green take on Toledo.

Falcons had a slim, four point lead at halftime.

For the Rockets, Marreon Jackson led the way with 27 points. Luke Knapke right behind him with 23, but it wasn't enough down the stretch.

BG had four players in double-digits, Daeqwon Plowden (12), Caleb Fields (11), Justin Turner (20), and Dylan Frye (22) were too much to handle.

Bowling Green makes it six wins in a row. These two will be back at it for a rematch Saturdya February 2nd at the Stroh Center.