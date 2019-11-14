BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University women's soccer will be playing in the NCAA tournament against Michigan on Friday after a thrilling Mid-American Conference Championship game.

The Falcons won the title game against Eastern Michigan 3-1 in penalty kicks, netting them their second MAC championship in a row and earning them a spot in the big dance.

The Falcons were led in net by goalkeeper Kathleen Duwve, who is a Northview High School graduate. Duwve did her part by only allowing one ball past her en route to the win over the Eagles.

WTOL

"Typically you would think the pressure is pretty high, but we were in the same situation last year and the year before we were in the tournament as well," said Duwve. "As the pressure cooks down, we're always ready for it."

"As a player it's unbelievable pressure," said head coach Matt Fannon. "I think that's one of the things that our women have done so well, that they've been able to handle that. It's been a very different pressure this year and they've just been able to roll with it."

The Falcons have also been helped out by freshman midfielder Makenzie Ortman. Ortman is a Southview graduate who saw the field for much of the MAC tournament.

WTOL

"I feel as though I've made a pretty big impact," said Ortman. "But with everyone's support and making me more confident, as a freshman I came in and I wasn't very confident, but everyone encouraging you helps."

While the Falcons enjoyed the MAC championship, they quickly shifted focus to their next challenge of playing Michigan in the NCAA tournament. The Falcons lost to the Wolverines earlier in the season 2-0, but BGSU is excited for a rematch and are confident they can turn the tides in their favor.

"We're really excited," said Duwve. "We're really excited to show what kind of team we are. Show that we're not just a MAC team, but a team that competes nationwide and one of the best in the country."

"We're so excited because we've played them before so we kind of know what we're getting into," said Ortman.

Falcons head coach Matt Fannon believes that if they keep up the same play that got them here, they can come out of Ann Arbor with a win.

"Honestly, continue what we've been doing," said Fannon when asked what was key for a victory. "Our women believe in themselves and we believe in each other in what we're trying to do. If we go out and we play our game we got a real good shot."

The Falcons will look to avenge the earlier loss to Michigan on Friday at 7 p.m. in Ann Arbor.

RELATED: Signing day for local athletes advancing to the next level

RELATED: BGSU men's basketball picked to win MAC in preseason poll