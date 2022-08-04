Falcons on the fly: BGSU women's basketball team to make 8-day Costa Rica trip

The team is scheduled to leave on Friday and return on Aug. 12. The trip will consist of community service, team bonding and games.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Typically, Falcons tend to migrate to the south during the wintertime. But at BGSU, one group of Falcons is flying south this week.

The BGSU women's basketball team is traveling to Costa Rica on Friday for an eight-day trip with community service, team bonding and games.

The idea was originally supposed to come to fruition in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the trip was postponed. But thanks to donors, it is now a reality again.

"So excited and so grateful," Head Coach Robyn Fralick said. "Each group did a little presentation on a different part of Costa Rica, and I'm just excited for them to get a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The Falcons will spend the first portion of the trip in Heredia, just north of San José, before heading to Playa Herradura on the west coast for the final few days of the tour.

The trip will include two games against local area teams, along with a youth clinic for local schoolchildren among other community service projects. The team will also get to participate in several team bonding experiences, including whitewater rafting and ziplining.