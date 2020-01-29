BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green won their seventh game in a row with a 67-61 victory over Ball State on Tuesday.

The Falcons started off slow, but were sparked by Trey Diggs off the bench who scored 14 first half points to help lead them to an 11 point lead at half.

Ball State battled back in the second half to take a five point lead, but Diggs continued his career night in the second half scoring 11 more points.

He finished with a career high 25 points on 8-12 shooting with five three pointers, all career-highs.

Justin Turner was held scoreless in the first half, but exploded for 20 points in the second half to help lead the Falcons to the win.

Bowling Green is now 7-1 in the Mid-American Conference and on a seven game winning streak, with all of those wins coming in the MAC. This is their longest league winning streak since 1980.

The Falcons are back in action on Friday, January 31 when the travel to Buffalo (14-7, 5-3) where they will look to keep their winning streak alive. Tip-off for that game is at 7 p.m.

