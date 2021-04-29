BGSU men's soccer falls 2-1 in opening round of NCAA Tournament

The Falcons took a 1-0 lead into halftime, but Monmouth would score two goals in the second half to end BG's season.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Bowling Green State University men's soccer season comes to an end in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, falling to Monmouth 2-1.

In the first half, the Falcons opened the scoring and took a 1-0 lead with a goal from Northview grad Nathan Masters in the 43rd minute.

Monmouth would answer with a goal in the 57th minute to tie it up at one apiece, and with eight minutes remaining the Hawks would score what would prove to be the game-winner to make it 2-1.

The Falcons had several close chances in the final minute, but Bowling Green's season ends in the NCAA Tournament.

BGSU with several close chances in the final minutes, but the GK tips Worner's blast over the bar in the final minute, & Robin's header is saved in the final seconds. — BGSU Men's Soccer (@BGSUmenssoccer) April 30, 2021