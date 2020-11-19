BGSU men's basketball picked to win MAC in preseason coaches poll

The Falcons are heavy favorites to win the regular-season MAC title with 132 votes. Meanwhile, Toledo was picked to finish in sixth place with 93 votes.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green men's basketball team was picked to win the Mid-American Conference with 132 total votes and eight first-place votes.

Meanwhile, Toledo was picked to finish in sixth place, receiving 93 total votes and one first-place vote.

The Falcons return their big three of Justin Turner, Daeqwon Plowden, and Trey Diggs.

The Rockets have a lot of new faces in their lineup, but also return star guard Marreon Jackson and Spencer Littleson.

Both Turner and Jackson are also picked to finish on the All-MAC first team. Plowden also received votes to finish on the All-MAC second team.

Ay Ziggy! @BGSUMHoops has been selected by the head coaches to claim to MAC Regular Season & Tournament titles in the 2020-21 Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll! @BGathletics | #MACtion pic.twitter.com/CdcJPSkNKc — #MACtion (@MACSports) November 19, 2020

2020-21 MAC PRESEASON COACHES POLL

1. Bowling Green (8).......... 132

2. Ohio (1)............................ 117

3. Akron (2).......................... 115

4. Buffalo.............................. 109

5. Ball State......................... 104

6. TOLEDO (1)...................... 93

7. Kent State.......................... 65

8. Eastern Michigan............. 57

9. Miami.................................. 48

10. Northern Illinois.............. 43

11. Central Michigan........... 40

12. Western Michigan......... 13

(1st-place votes in parentheses)

MAC Tournament Winner: Bowling Green (4), Akron (2), Toledo (1), Ball State (1), Buffalo (1), Eastern Michigan (1), Kent State (1), Miami (1).

Preseason All-MAC First Team

Loren Cristian Jackson, Senior, G, Akron

Justin Turner, Grad, G, Bowling Green

Jayvon Graves, Senior, G, Buffalo

Jason Preston, Junior, G, Ohio

Marreon Jackson, Senior, G, Toledo



Preseason All-MAC Second Team

Ishmael El-Amin, Senior, G, Ball State

Daeqwon Plowden, Senior, F, Bowling Green

Josh Mballa, Junior, F, Buffalo

Danny Pippen, Senior, F, Kent State

Ben Vander Plas, R-Junior, F, Ohio