BGSU men's basketball picked to win MAC in preseason coaches poll

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green men's basketball team was picked to win the Mid-American Conference with 132 total votes and eight first-place votes.
Meanwhile, Toledo was picked to finish in sixth place, receiving 93 total votes and one first-place vote.
The Falcons return their big three of Justin Turner, Daeqwon Plowden, and Trey Diggs.
The Rockets have a lot of new faces in their lineup, but also return star guard Marreon Jackson and Spencer Littleson.
Both Turner and Jackson are also picked to finish on the All-MAC first team. Plowden also received votes to finish on the All-MAC second team.
2020-21 MAC PRESEASON COACHES POLL
1. Bowling Green (8).......... 132
2. Ohio (1)............................ 117
3. Akron (2).......................... 115
4. Buffalo.............................. 109
5. Ball State......................... 104
6. TOLEDO (1)...................... 93
7. Kent State.......................... 65
8. Eastern Michigan............. 57
9. Miami.................................. 48
10. Northern Illinois.............. 43
11. Central Michigan........... 40
12. Western Michigan......... 13
(1st-place votes in parentheses)
MAC Tournament Winner: Bowling Green (4), Akron (2), Toledo (1), Ball State (1), Buffalo (1), Eastern Michigan (1), Kent State (1), Miami (1).
Preseason All-MAC First Team
Loren Cristian Jackson, Senior, G, Akron
Justin Turner, Grad, G, Bowling Green
Jayvon Graves, Senior, G, Buffalo
Jason Preston, Junior, G, Ohio
Marreon Jackson, Senior, G, Toledo
Preseason All-MAC Second Team
Ishmael El-Amin, Senior, G, Ball State
Daeqwon Plowden, Senior, F, Bowling Green
Josh Mballa, Junior, F, Buffalo
Danny Pippen, Senior, F, Kent State
Ben Vander Plas, R-Junior, F, Ohio