BGSU football announces changes to coaching staff

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University football has announced changes to the defensive side of the football.

Eric Lewis, the current cornerbacks coach for the Falcons, was promoted to defensive coordinator.

Meanwhile, Bob Ligashesky was hired for the role of special teams coordinator and safeties coach.

Cato June, who played at the University of Michigan and in the NFL, will be BG's run game coordinator and outside linebackers coach.

Lewis, who was hired by head coach Scot Loeffler previously served as defensive coordinator at both Eastern Michigan and Weber State.

Ligashesky is no stranger to Bowling Green, having served as an assistant coach from 1991-99.

He has worked on seven NFL staffs, as well as stints for two Power Five programs, Pittsburgh and Illinois.