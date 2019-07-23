DETROIT —

A new coach, a new culture, and a new identity is what Bowling Green is seeking heading into a new era of Falcon football; and one that will be led by Scot Loeffler, the former Boston College offensive coordinator that stands at the helm in his first season.

Last season the Falcons finished 3-9, marking their third consecutive losing season, which sparked a change in coaches. Bowling Green is not far removed from a MAC championship, as they won the conference crown back in 2015.

The banner for the program resulted in Dino Barbers being hired by Syracuse and former head coach Mike Jinks taking over the reins.

Following 2018, Bowling Green’s 2-6 record in the MAC placed them fourth place in the East Division. This year, the Falcons were picked in the preseason poll to finish last. A sign that there is still plenty of work to be done.

“We will use it as motivation,” Loeffler said when commenting on the selection. “It is the reality of where we are at right now in terms of the outside world. On the other hand, the outside world means nothing to us.”

Loeffler has only been on the job for half a year and is yet to be seen on the sideline in orange and brown. However, he is learning fast about what his team needs moving forward to find success.

“Consistency,” he said. “The big thing is defensive players. This is the fourth system in five years that they have had to learn.

“Once we are able to obtain consistency with our great tradition, how we are recruiting, with our culture and how we are doing business there, we will be back to the standard of expectations of Bowling Green football.”

One player that has been through the ups and downs of the program and has seen the constant turnover is defensive linemen David Konwalski.

Konowalski is entering his sixth season with the Falcons. He started all 12 games in 2016 and 2017 but missed the 2018 season due to injury. A medical redshirt has given him another year of eligibility.

“It is definitely a blessing,” he told WTOL. “I am not taking anything for granted. Not even conditioning and little things like that. It is fun. I am embracing it and rolling with it.

He has been through three different head coaches and many different defensive systems. The constant change and new faces make it a constant adjustment.

“It is something to adjust to. Once you get a feel for the coach and learn what they’re about and their philosophies, you kind of start molding to them,” he said. “The change was good for us and definitely a new vibe and a new era around Bowling Green.”

Junior running back Andrew Clair, who finished both 2017 and 2018 with third-team All-MAC honors, has embraced the new change and is starting to adapt.

“There has been a lot of change but everyone is adapting to it better than we actually thought,” he said. “Everyone sees this is what it is going to take for us to win and we all want to win. Coach Loeffler has brought a lot of change. Good change. He has brought the right support, the right help, the things that are going to bring us back to Detroit back to the MAC Championship.”

The biggest glaring question mark heading into this season is the quarterback position.

The Falcons only have two quarterbacks listed on the roster and a third waiting to be deemed eligible for the 2019 season. Last year’s starting quarterback Jarret Doege transferred to West Virginia.

“We are going to take those three guys and try to improve them on a daily basis. It is no different. We are going to go one-two-three with however it unfolds," Loeffler said. “It is an uncomfortable feeling but with the guys that we have in that room right now, we know that they are super competitive and do whatever to help the team.”

Clair, who will share the same backfield with the Falcons starting quarterback, said he will support whoever is under center.

“We have faith in all of our quarterbacks,” he said. “We know that at the end of the day they are going to have our back and we are going to have their back."

We know and trust that Loeffler is going to make the right decision. He is going to put the right people on the field at the right time."

The Falcons kicks off the season at home against Morgan State Thursday, Aug. 29, at 7:00 p.m.