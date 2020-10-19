BGSU alum, NHL play-by-play announcer 'Doc' Emrick retiring from broadcasting

Emrick earned his Ph. D. in broadcast communications from BGSU, climbing his way up from calling hockey games on the radio to becoming the voice of the NHL for NBC.

MICHIGAN, USA — NHL games aren't going to sound quite the same once hockey starts back up, as Mike "Doc" Emrick announced today that he's retiring after an impressive career in broadcast.

Emrick, 74, made the announcement through an article with the New York Post, saying, "Now, into my golden years, this just seemed to be the time that was right."

Known by the moniker "Doc", Emrick earned his nickname and a Ph. D. in broadcast communications at Bowling Green State University, graduating in 1976.

He got his start in radio, calling minor league games across the country and eventually landing a gig as the voice of a young New Jersey Devils franchise, taking spots with the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers before returning to the Devils in 1993. Eventually, he took on a full-time position with NBC in 2011 and was the main voice of NHL hockey on NBC and NBC Sports. And, he did play-by-play for countless games in EA Sports' "NHL" videogame series.

Emrick was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2008. He called games in 22 Stanley Cup finals throughout his career, winning multiple Emmys and major broadcast awards for his contributions to the sport.