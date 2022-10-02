Bengals' Joe Burrow wins Comeback Player of the Year Award

After suffering a horrific knee injury in his rookie season, Joe Burrow led the Bengals to the playoffs for the first time in six years.

CINCINNATI — After suffering a gruesome injury just over a year ago, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has won the Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award.

The Athens County native suffered an awful knee injury last year playing against the Washington Football Team. He ended up tearing his ACL and MCL in his left knee after several Washington pass-rushers went to tackle him.

Burrow underwent successful surgery to repair his knee and was ready to lead the Bengals for the 2021 season.

The former LSU Tiger roared back from the knee injury with 4611 passing yards and 34 touchdowns with a 70.4% completion percentage.

Burrow had several standout games this year. He set a franchise record with 525 passing yards against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 in a 41-21 win against the AFC North rival. He also tossed four touchdowns in the game.

Burrow, along with his former college teammate Ja'Marr Chase, put on a show against the Kansas City Chiefs. Burrow threw for 446 yards, 266 of which went to Chase. Burrow also threw four touchdowns in the game to clinch the division for the first time since 2015.