Ben Morrison to continue family tradition at University of Findlay

The Rossford senior will be the fourth member of his family to play for the Oilers.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — Ben Morrison didn’t get pressured by his dad to go to the University of Findlay, but he’s certainly not upset about it.

Morrison, a senior at Rossford High School, will be the fourth member of his family to play for the Oilers.

His grandfather and father both played for UF and his sister played volleyball for the orange and black as well.