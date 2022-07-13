Zia Cooke hosting second annual girls basketball camp Aug. 8

Participants will receive basketball instruction, a camp T-shirt, autograph and picture with Cooke, lunch and other souvenirs.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Toledo-born NCAA women's basketball star Zia Cooke is hosting her second annual basketball camp Aug. 8 at Lourdes University.

The camp is $100 and open to girls entering grades 6-12. Participants will receive basketball instruction, a camp T-shirt, autograph and picture with Cooke, lunch and other souvenirs.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with doors opening at 9 a.m. at the Russell J. Embeid Recreation Center. The address is 6737 Convent Blvd in Sylvania.

Organizers say the camp prides itself on a "nurturing and caring environment that allows campers of all ages to try new activities and challenge themselves in a safe setting."

To register for the camp, click here.

Cooke led Rogers High School to a pair of state championships in 2018 and 2019 before continuing her career at the University of South Carolina as a five-star recruit. She received First Team All-SEC honors in her sophomore season.

This year, Cooke averaged 12 points a game as a junior and helped lead the Gamecocks to a national championship.