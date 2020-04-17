TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Men’s Basketball will have a completely different look next year. They will have seven new names on the roster, which is very rare in college basketball.

Seven new recruits and you add in AJ Edu and Mattia Acunzo coming back from injuries and that will essentially be nine new guys in Rocket uniforms next season. Tod Kowalczyk has had some restrictions in the last few weeks, but he is very pleased with the recruiting class that he was able to put together.

“There were some guys that we did take that had never been on campus before,” said Kowalczyk. “That obviously is quite different than years past. As they say, that’s the new normal. You have to do things off of Zoom and FaceTime. Not seeing somebody face-to-face has been different, there’s no question about that.”

There is no question that next year's Rocket team will have a completely different look with so many new faces.

“You add seven new players to a recruiting class, that’s a big class,” said Kowalczyk. “I’m really excited about the class, because number one, we had to be a little more athletic. We got more length, more athleticism. We got a lot more length, a lot more athleticism, but also increased our skill level, I believe. I think it certainly helped us and I’m excited about that recruiting class.”

RELATED: Marreon Jackson withdrawing name from NBA Draft

RELATED: AJ Edu getting creative to help himself get back on the basketball court