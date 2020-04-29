TOLEDO, Ohio — Rossford High School's Sammi Mikonowicz announced that she is committed to play basketball for the University of Toledo as a preferred walk-on.

Mikonowicz was a standout player for the Bulldogs last season and helped lead her team to a district championship. Her 23.8 points per game helped her earn D-II Player of the Year honors in Ohio.

In January, she broke her own school record with 42 points in a win over Eastwood in the first game inside Rossford's new gym. She is also the school's all-time leading scorer.

RELATED: Athlete of the Week: Sammi Mikonowicz

RELATED: Toledo men's basketball to have a completely new look next season