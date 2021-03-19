Ohio State, Oral Roberts meet in first round of NCAA tournament

The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. on WTOL 11.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Ohio State men's basketball team will face Oral Roberts University in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

GAME INFO:

No. 15 seed Oral Roberts (16-10) vs. No. 2 seed Ohio State (21-9)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts and Ohio State will take the floor in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament. Oral Roberts won 75-72 against North Dakota State on March 3 to capture the Summit League title, while Ohio State fell to Illinois in overtime of the Big Ten Championship on Sunday, 91-88

SAVVY SENIORS: Ohio State's Justice Sueing, CJ Walker and Kyle Young have collectively accounted for 35 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 38 percent of all Buckeyes points over the last five games. Young's status is unknown for the game as he recovers from a concussion.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Max Abmas has made or assisted on 49 percent of all Oral Roberts field goals over the last three games. Abmas has accounted for 21 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Buckeyes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Eagles. Ohio State has 43 assists on 83 field goals (51.8 percent) over its past three games while Oral Roberts has assists on 41 of 83 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.