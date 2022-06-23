Cleveland Cavaliers select Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji in 1st round of 2022 NBA Draft

Thought to be one of the best shooters available, Agbaji led the Jayhawks to the national championship and was the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — When you're working to build a contender, it helps to get guys who know winning. The Cavaliers' newest edition certainly has experience in that department.

With its first-round selection in the 2022 NBA Draft Thursday night, Cleveland took Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji with the 14th overall pick. Ohio State and St. Vincent-St. Mary alum Malaki Branham was still on the board, but the team decided to go with the man thought to be one of the best shooters available.

In a press conference held after the pick came in, Cavs President Koby Altman called Ogbaji an "excellent fit" who is "super accomplished," particularly pointing to the 22-year-old's role this past season on the Jayhawks' national championship team.

"[He] brings a skillset that we don't necessarily have to the table," Altman said. "We were super excited to bring Ochai in, and that skillset's going to be utilized, we hope, right away."

A native of Milwaukee who grew up in Kansas City, Agbaji could be considered a college basketball throwback, playing four full seasons at KU from 2018-22. It was during his senior year when he thrust himself on the national stage, averaging 18.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 47.5% from the field, including 40.9% from 3-point range.

"He can really shoot," Altman told reporters. "He's got a really quick trigger, [and] he can run them off screens."

Agbaji earned Big 12 Player of the Year and consensus first-team All-America honors as the Jayhawks rolled through the NCAA Tournament and eventually came from behind to beat North Carolina and win the title. Agbaji averaged 16.5 points per game in the Final Four, and was eventually named Most Outstanding Player.

Besides his accolades as a player, Altman also praised Agbaji's character, describing him as "an incredible human being."

"He's always had to work his way [up], sort of self-made," Altman said in reference to Agbaji's history as a mid-level recruit who climbed the ladder at KU. "I think he brings a humbleness that we appreciate."

Prior to tonight, the Cavs had never drafted a player from Kansas. This was the final pick of the "lottery" portion of the draft, and the team is still scheduled to pick three more times in the second round.