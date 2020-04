Notre Dame Academy grad Brelynn Hampton-Bey announced on her Twitter that she will be transferring to Loyola Chicago to continue her basketball career.

During the 2019-20 season, Hampton-Bey played for the University of Massachusetts. She appeared in 30 games, making 15 straight starts during one stretch. She averaged 6.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Hampton-Bey will be joining head coach at Loyola Kate Achter. She is a Clay High School grad and former BGSU women's basketball player. Jala Johnson, also a Notre Dame Academy grad, is part of Loyola women's basketball team.

