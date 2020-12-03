The Big Ten Conference has announced they have canceled the remainder of the men's basketball tournament effective immediately.

The conference said they will work with medical experts and institutional leadership to determine the next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."

