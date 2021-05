Bowen finished the game 3-4, four RBI and two home runs, one of them in walk-off fashion to win it.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Jase Bowen, a Central Catholic grad, hit a walk-off home run for the Bradenton Marauders on Friday night.

The home run came in the bottom of the ninth inning with the game all knotted up at two.

Bowen finished the night 3-4, with four RBI and two home runs, and the winning shot that was sent to left field gave the Marauders their fourth straight win.

The Marauders are the Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.