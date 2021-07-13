University of Toledo baseball's Meyers selected by Tigers in 2021 MLB Draft

Meyers was selected in the 13th round by Detroit. He was named the MAC player of the year after hitting for the triple crown, including 15 home runs.

The Detroit Tigers selected University of Toledo baseball's slugging infielder Chris Meyers in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Meyers was picked in the 13th round with the 375th overall pick.

He was named Mid-American Conference player of the year in June, the first-ever Rocket to win the award.

Meyers won the MAC triple crown with 15 home runs, a school record, a .378 batting average, and 55 runs batted in. He becomes the league's first triple crown winner since 1998.

He ended the season 11th in the country in slugging percentage and 16th in on-base percentage.

Meyers becomes the 47th player in program history to be drafted to the MLB. He is the first Rocket to be drafted since Ross Adolph was selected by the New York Mets in the 2018 draft.